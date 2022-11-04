Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Christmas market with 50 local stalls, mulled wine and DJ coming to city

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:44 AM November 4, 2022
The Local Makers Market Christmas edition is running in Norwich in December. 

From unique gifts to a DJ, a new Christmas market with 50 stalls is running in Norwich this year with free entry.

The Local Makers Market launched in the city in May outside The Forum after successful events in Wanstead and Stoke Newington in London.

Organiser Rosie Nolan, who runs jewellery business Band of Starlings, moved from the capital to Norwich during lockdown.

There will be 50 stalls at the Christmas market. 

Since May, she has continued to run the market monthly at The Forum, but the special festive edition on Saturday, December 10, will be at the Shoe Factory at St Mary's Works. 

It will be open from 10am to 5pm with 50 stalls from local makers, with products including ceramics, homewares and jewellery. 

There will also be cakes and bakes, a bar serving mulled wine and beer and Norwich DJ Damien Bennett, aka DJ Sure Delight, will provide the soundtrack to your shopping. 

