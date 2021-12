Parkrun events which are set to go ahead in Norwich on Christmas Day. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

If you’re looking to burn off some extra calories before indulging in mince pies and pigs in blankets, Norwich’s parkrun event are set to go ahead on Christmas Day.

Many of our holiday traditions have once again been railroaded as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the UK.

Among the events cancelled include Christmas and Boxing Day dips in the sea, Thursford Christmas spectacular and the Polar Express train ride in Dereham.

So if you're looking some festive cheer, why not head to the city’s Christmas day parkruns.

The following events will start at 9am on Saturday December 25.