Festive escape game comes to the city

Sophie Skyring

Published: 2:30 PM November 9, 2021
The new Christmas game will be available from November 6

Looking for something to keep the kids occupied during the school holidays? 

Parents are in luck - City Escape Games have released their latest interactive game around Norwich. 

The game sees people venture around various locations to help Santa free ten elves which are being held captive by Jack Frost.

Norwich City hall at Christmas just one of the locations on a fun festive game for your things to do list this year

And if the elves aren't saved in time it could be disastrous - as presents won't be delivered in time for the big day! 

Luckily Jack Frost has left a trail of puzzles that, when solved, will free each elf.

You may also want to watch:

So Santa needs a gang of of Christmas questors to solve the puzzles and free the elves 

A spokesman at City Escape Games said: “Christmas Quest: Elf Rescue is a wonderful, winter outdoor activity for families with children of seven years old and up. 

“The game begins outside St Peter Mancroft Church and players will visit ten Norwich locations, where there is an exciting puzzle to solve at each of them.” 

The game will take players all around Norwichs iconic landmarks. 

The game will take players all around Norwich landmarks. - Credit: William South

The game takes between an hour and an hour and a half and is just under one mile in length.  

The fun family game is downloaded on to a phone.

The game runs from November 6 to January 9 and costs £9.99 

There's no need to book, customers just purchase the game and play whenever they wish - though the game is best played during the daylight.  

City Escape Games was created in 2019 with the aim of combining fun, puzzle-solving activities with city walking trails.  

Based in Norwich, City Escape Games values its community and has built several games that show the spectacular sights of the city, giving its games a local flavour.  

The small, local company is run by three Norwich people who have a passion for puzzles and a love of their city. 

The Christmas game is for families or adult groups. 

The Christmas game is for families or adult groups. - Credit: William South

Cathy Wilson, from Norwich is an avid fan of City Escape Games, she said: “The games are engaging and fun and I love how they incorporate the normal escape room idea with being active as you physically follow the game trail.  

“We've enjoyed playing the games in groups as well for team building activities. I'm looking forward to playing more.” 

To find out more please visit the website. 

www.cityescapegames.co.uk/collections/norwich/products/christmas-quest-elf-rescue 

Things to do in Norwich this Christmas Elf Rescue treasure trail for families

Things to do in Norwich this Christmas Elf Rescue treasure trail for families - Credit: City Escape Games


