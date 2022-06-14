Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Step 'Into the Snow Globe' this Christmas with new interactive experience

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:50 AM June 14, 2022
Hilda LLoyd-Nyiri with a snow globe to celebrate The Garage's Christmas show.

Step Into The Snow Globe at The Garage in Norwich and The Workshop in King's Lynn this Christmas, pictured is Hilda LLoyd-Nyiri. - Credit: Ashley Cashfield

From dancing with a yeti in a giant snow globe to racing to save Santa, tickets are now on sale for two new interactive Christmas shows.

My First: Into the Snow Globe will run at The Garage in Norwich from December 15 to 31 and then at sister venue The Workshop in King's Lynn from January 3 to 7, aimed at ages five and under.

Into the Snow Globe is a co-production between All-In Productions and The Garage, pictured is Hilda LLoyd-Nyiri.

Into the Snow Globe is a co-production between All-In Productions and The Garage, pictured is Hilda LLoyd-Nyiri. - Credit: Ashley Cashfield

In the show, Lucy needs the help of the audience who will have a map in hand and feel the snow crunch beneath their feet.

Operation Save Santa is for children aged five to 10 and sees twins Felicity and Seb try and save Christmas at The Garage from December 9 to January 8. 

Operation Save Santa is aimed at youngsters aged five to ten and their parents. 

Operation Save Santa is aimed at youngsters aged five to ten and their parents. - Credit: Ashley Cashfield

The shows will take place in new pop-up sensory performance space The Imagitorium. 

Both are co-productions between The Garage and All-In Productions and will feature songs, storytelling, and silliness.

Christmas
Norwich News

Don't Miss

There have been issues with parking near St Clements Hill Primary Academy. Pictured inset is councillor Mike Stonard 

Headteacher admits parking wars are 'problematic' near school

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park

Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The holes drilled into the tanks of the vans, owned by Hellesdon Leather. Inset: Director John Milton

Thief spotted drilling through van tanks to pinch fuel

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Hethersett Academy, pictured inset, has been questioned by some parents over its disciplinary approach 

Walk in line and wear right socks: Parents school rules anger

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon