Step 'Into the Snow Globe' this Christmas with new interactive experience

Step Into The Snow Globe at The Garage in Norwich and The Workshop in King's Lynn this Christmas, pictured is Hilda LLoyd-Nyiri. - Credit: Ashley Cashfield

From dancing with a yeti in a giant snow globe to racing to save Santa, tickets are now on sale for two new interactive Christmas shows.

My First: Into the Snow Globe will run at The Garage in Norwich from December 15 to 31 and then at sister venue The Workshop in King's Lynn from January 3 to 7, aimed at ages five and under.

Into the Snow Globe is a co-production between All-In Productions and The Garage, pictured is Hilda LLoyd-Nyiri. - Credit: Ashley Cashfield

In the show, Lucy needs the help of the audience who will have a map in hand and feel the snow crunch beneath their feet.

Operation Save Santa is for children aged five to 10 and sees twins Felicity and Seb try and save Christmas at The Garage from December 9 to January 8.

Operation Save Santa is aimed at youngsters aged five to ten and their parents. - Credit: Ashley Cashfield

The shows will take place in new pop-up sensory performance space The Imagitorium.

Both are co-productions between The Garage and All-In Productions and will feature songs, storytelling, and silliness.