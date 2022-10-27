Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Christmas opening hours announced as lights switched on at Chantry Place

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:45 PM October 27, 2022
Paul McCarthy at Chantry Place in the new sleigh for Christmas 2022. 

Paul McCarthy at Chantry Place in the new sleigh for Christmas 2022. - Credit: Chantry Place

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich with new lights and plenty of selfie spots. 

The centre is now decked out for the festive season with a trio of twinkling trees on Chantry Square.

There is also an eight-metre Christmas tree and a Santa's sleigh to sit in inside the centre. 

Paul McCarthy, general manager of Chantry Place, said: "We can’t wait to see all the photos and smiles from everyone when they see Santa’s sleigh and walk through our wonderful gold trees on the Square."

Paul McCarthy at Chantry Place at the trees on Chantry Square.

Paul McCarthy at Chantry Place at the trees on Chantry Square. - Credit: Chantry Place

There will be late-night shopping until 8pm on Thursdays throughout November and December.

Some retailers will also be trading until 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays in December, with the list on the Chantry Place website.

The centre will close at 5pm on Christmas Eve and reopen on Boxing Day. 

Christmas
Norwich News

Don't Miss

SB_ancestorscoffee_norwich_oct22

City coffee shop closing after five years in business

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A man's body has been found in the grounds of the Trinity URC Church off Unthank Road in Norwich

Norwich Live News

Man's body found in grounds of Norwich church

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Three Aussie lads assisted a broken down driver by pushing a car for a mile along the A11

Australian students push broken-down car a MILE along A11

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
A young mum was shocked to find her car had been vandalised in White Woman Lane

New mum's warning after vandals rip off windscreen wipers

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon