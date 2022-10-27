Christmas opening hours announced as lights switched on at Chantry Place

Paul McCarthy at Chantry Place in the new sleigh for Christmas 2022. - Credit: Chantry Place

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich with new lights and plenty of selfie spots.

The centre is now decked out for the festive season with a trio of twinkling trees on Chantry Square.

There is also an eight-metre Christmas tree and a Santa's sleigh to sit in inside the centre.

Paul McCarthy, general manager of Chantry Place, said: "We can’t wait to see all the photos and smiles from everyone when they see Santa’s sleigh and walk through our wonderful gold trees on the Square."

Paul McCarthy at Chantry Place at the trees on Chantry Square. - Credit: Chantry Place

There will be late-night shopping until 8pm on Thursdays throughout November and December.

Some retailers will also be trading until 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays in December, with the list on the Chantry Place website.

The centre will close at 5pm on Christmas Eve and reopen on Boxing Day.