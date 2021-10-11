Tunnel of Stars and pop-up shops planned for Christmas at Chantry Place

Video

Published: 1:00 PM October 11, 2021

The Tunnel of Stars is returning to Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich for Christmas 2021. - Credit: Supplied

With less than 100 days until Christmas, plans are well underway for the festive season at Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich.

The Tunnel of Stars will be making a welcome return to Chantry Square for 2021 and it features three giant walk through stars, which will be installed at the end of October.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: "Last year, the Tunnel of Stars brought lots of smiles to Norwich shoppers and we can’t wait to do it all again this year."

There will be some new pop-up shops, which are The Calendar Club, Chilli Cheese, Personalised Street Signs and Enchanted Love, with fragrances, wax melts and reed diffusers.

The Christmas opening hours have been revealed for Chantry Place in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

Lisa Angel will also have a stall, in addition to its unit in the centre, selling dried flowers from October 18 until January 9.

Chantry Place will be open for late-night Christmas shopping and will close at 8pm on Thursdays and 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays in December.

The centre will then close at 5pm on Christmas Eve.