5 cheap or free things to do in Norwich this summer

The Magic of Thailand Festival is one of the cheap events you can enjoy in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Jess Coppins

From a festival celebrating Thai food and culture to the return of the T.rex trail, here are some cheap or free events that all the family will enjoy this summer.

An eating competition at the Magic of Thailand Festival - Credit: Jess Coppins

1. Magic of Thailand Festival

Where: Eaton Park, Norwich, NR4 7AU

When: July 30-31, 10am-7pm

Price: Adult day tickets: £5, under 15s: free

From the I'm British, Get Me Out of Here! eating competition to traditional dancing, the Magic of Thailand Festival returns to the city this summer.

There will also be children's rides and tasty street food so you can make a day of it.

Automotosaurus on St Peters Street in Norwich which is part of the GoGoDiscover trail 2022 - Credit: Danielle Booden

2. GoGoDiscover

Where: Across Norwich and Norfolk

When: Until September 10

Price: Donations encouraged, download the interactive app for £1.79 in the app store

Charity Break, which supports children and young people in the care system, launched the GoGoDiscover trail last year with T.rex sculptures across the city.

This year even more have been added with 55 different dinosaurs to meet, ranging from an Elvis to an afternoon tea-themed one.

These are joined by 24 Steppe Mammoths and 98 smaller Breakasaurus sculptures across Norfolk.

Norwich Theatre is hosting its first family festival this summer. - Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre

3. Family Festival

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

When: July 26-31

Price: Various prices with many free events (booking still required for some)

Norwich Theatre is hosting its first family festival this summer in all three of its venues - the Theatre Royal, Stage Two and Playhouse.

Among the free activities is story hour with Bookbugs and Dragon Tales and a craft café - see the full programme on the Norwich Theatre website.

There is also a free open day on July 24 where you can take a sneak peek behind the scenes.

Ben Langley will perform at Head Out, Not Home 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Head Out, Not Home

4. Head Out, Not Home

Where: Across the city centre

When: Every Sunday afternoon from July 24 until September 4, start times are staggered from 12.45pm-4.45pm

Price: Free

Delivered by Norwich BID and NORCA & Sistema, Head Out, Not Home is back for 2022 with a jam-packed programme of free and live street entertainment.

It will take place across six locations which are Millennium Plain, Westlegate, St Gregory's Green, Gentleman's Walk, Riverside and Tombland.

The Brew and Friends Makers Market is coming to The Halls - Credit: Supplied by Brew and Friends

5. Brew and Friends August Makers Market

Where: The Halls, St Andrews Hall Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: August 7, 10am-4pm

Price: £2.50, under-12s free

The Brew and Friends Makers Market returns to Norwich this August, with more than 60 local and independent businesses.

The products range from stationery to fashion and there will also be food trucks and a complimentary summer gin for adults.