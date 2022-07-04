5 cheap or free things to do in Norwich this summer
- Credit: Jess Coppins
From a festival celebrating Thai food and culture to the return of the T.rex trail, here are some cheap or free events that all the family will enjoy this summer.
1. Magic of Thailand Festival
Where: Eaton Park, Norwich, NR4 7AU
When: July 30-31, 10am-7pm
Price: Adult day tickets: £5, under 15s: free
From the I'm British, Get Me Out of Here! eating competition to traditional dancing, the Magic of Thailand Festival returns to the city this summer.
There will also be children's rides and tasty street food so you can make a day of it.
2. GoGoDiscover
Where: Across Norwich and Norfolk
When: Until September 10
Price: Donations encouraged, download the interactive app for £1.79 in the app store
Charity Break, which supports children and young people in the care system, launched the GoGoDiscover trail last year with T.rex sculptures across the city.
This year even more have been added with 55 different dinosaurs to meet, ranging from an Elvis to an afternoon tea-themed one.
These are joined by 24 Steppe Mammoths and 98 smaller Breakasaurus sculptures across Norfolk.
3. Family Festival
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL
When: July 26-31
Price: Various prices with many free events (booking still required for some)
Norwich Theatre is hosting its first family festival this summer in all three of its venues - the Theatre Royal, Stage Two and Playhouse.
Among the free activities is story hour with Bookbugs and Dragon Tales and a craft café - see the full programme on the Norwich Theatre website.
There is also a free open day on July 24 where you can take a sneak peek behind the scenes.
4. Head Out, Not Home
Where: Across the city centre
When: Every Sunday afternoon from July 24 until September 4, start times are staggered from 12.45pm-4.45pm
Price: Free
Delivered by Norwich BID and NORCA & Sistema, Head Out, Not Home is back for 2022 with a jam-packed programme of free and live street entertainment.
It will take place across six locations which are Millennium Plain, Westlegate, St Gregory's Green, Gentleman's Walk, Riverside and Tombland.
5. Brew and Friends August Makers Market
Where: The Halls, St Andrews Hall Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU
When: August 7, 10am-4pm
Price: £2.50, under-12s free
The Brew and Friends Makers Market returns to Norwich this August, with more than 60 local and independent businesses.
The products range from stationery to fashion and there will also be food trucks and a complimentary summer gin for adults.