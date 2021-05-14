7 cheap or free things to do in Norfolk this weekend
From a car boot sale to a drive-in cinema, there are plenty of cheap or free events happening in Norfolk this weekend.
1. What: Norwich Craft and Flea Market
Where: St Andrew's Hall, Norwich, NR3 1AU
When: May 15, entry slots from 10am to 4pm
Cost: £2.50, all bookings must be made online at tickettailor.com/events/craftandflea, under 12s free
Local designers and makers will be on show this weekend as the Craft and Flea Market comes to Norwich for the first time.
The popular event is heading to St Andrew's Hall on Saturday and there will be stalls from many Norfolk businesses there.
This includes candles and melts from Smells Good, lino prints, artwork and cards from Safi Butler Art and small batch ceramics from Clay Shed Studio.
There will be Covid-safe measures in place including spaced out stalls, timed entry slots and a one-way system.
2. What: Bishop's House Open Garden
Where: Bishop’s House, Norwich, NR3 1SB
When: May 16, 90 minute slots from 10.30am, 12.30pm or 2.30pm
Cost: £5, accompanied children under 16 and wheelchair users free, pre-booking essential for all at matthewproject.org/bishops-gardens-open-day
Bishop Graham and his wife Rachel are opening their private garden to the public on select dates this year and this weekend it is in aid of Norwich charity The Matthew Project, which supports people impacted by drug and alcohol related issues.
The event will be an opportunity to view the gardens in their spring splendour and there will be refreshments of homemade cakes and hot drinks.
Visitors will also be able to listen to jazz music played on piano by Simon Brown from Norwich Jazz Club and local photographer Claire O'Hara will be there from 2.30pm to 4pm to take portraits for a donation.
For little ones, there will be a wildlife treasure hunt with ten clues hidden around the garden using QR codes, which you will need to scan on a phone.
The nearest car park is by the Adam and Eve pub.
3. What: Spring Drive-in Movies
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Costessey, NR5 0TT
When: Until May 16, various times
Cost: £21.50-£23.50 per car, pup.mhtickets.com/browse
The Pop Up Pictures drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground is back for 2021 after popular events in the summer and and at Christmas.
After running over the May bank holiday, it is returning for the second weekend this month and the films include Moana, Grease and The Greatest Showman singalong.
Eating Street will also be running at the site, which has free entry and parking for all, and the vendors include Phat Khao, which offers Thai food, Elsie's Pizza and Natural Born Grillers with burgers.
Eating Street will run 5pm to 9pm on Thursday and Friday and 12pm to 9pm at the weekend, with benches and music from DJs and acoustic artists.
4. What: Meet the Lambs Weekend
Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU
When: Junior Farm and Fun Park open weekends only term time and everyday in school holidays, 10am to 5pm
Cost: Term time: from £8.99, school holidays: from £12.99, pre-booking essential at wroxhambarns.co.uk, under-twos: free, the main site is open daily with free entry and parking
Meet the newly-born rare breed lambs and their mums in Wroxham Barns' new Lambing Ewe'nit, which is included in your ticket.
The Junior Farm is also home to chickens, donkeys, pigs, ponies, turkeys, ducks, alpacas and goats, including newborn kids Captain Tom and Florence.
There are plenty of fun-filled attractions and rides in the Fun Park, including the Jumping Pillows, go-karts and mini golf.
5. What: Stody Lodge Gardens Open Day
Where: Stody Estate, NR24 2ER
When: May 16 to 23, 26, 27, 30 1pm to 5pm
Cost: £8, payable by card or cash at the entrance gate, children under 12 free, see full information at stodyestate.co.uk/visitor-info
Stody Lodge Gardens, the spectacular rhododendron and azalea garden near Holt in north Norfolk, is welcoming back visitors on selected dates this May.
With 14-acres to explore, Stody Lodge Gardens is the perfect afternoon outing for those looking to enjoy colourful floral displays, fresh air and delicious takeaway teas in aid of local charities.
As a larger garden, timed entry slots are not required and visitors do not need to pre-book tickets.
6. What: Junkyard Market
Where: Car park outside St Mary's Works (off Duke Street), Norwich, NR3 1QA
When: Fridays: 5pm to 10pm, Saturdays and Sundays: 12pm to 10pm
Cost: Pre-book a slot at junkyardmarket.co.uk, refundable deposit £10 for tables of two or four or £20 for six
Popular street food event Junkyard Market is back by popular demand, after sell-out events last summer and at Christmas.
At the event, there is a mix of local food vendors and those from further afield and all ordering is done on app.
The market also features bars inside shipping containers, with drinks including cocktails and fruity beers from London craft brewer Jubel, and refundable deposits have been introduced this time to prevent no-shows.
7. What: Rollesby Car Boot
Where: Rollesby Playing Fields, Main Road, NR29 5EH
When: May 15, from 6.30am
Cost: Free for buyers, pitches from £7
Rollesby Car Boot runs every Saturday during the season, with plenty of parking and hidden treasures to find.
Cars cost £7 and vans start at £8, with sellers welcome from 6.30am and buyers from 7.30am, and there are a range of hot and cold drinks and hot rolls available.