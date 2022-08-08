5 chart-topping acts heading to Norwich later this year
- Credit: Sugababes
From UB40 to the Sugababes, push the button and book tickets to see these chart-topping acts in Norwich.
These big names are heading to The LCR on the University of East Anglia campus later this year and all still have tickets available.
1. Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls
When: October 1 2022, 6pm-10pm
Price: £30
Former singer for hardcore outfit Million Dead turned folk favourite Frank Turner is returning to the LCR by popular demand.
His powerful lyrics in hits such as The Way I Tend To Be and Be More Kind have earned him a devoted fanbase.
2. The Enemy
When: October 5 2022, 7.30pm-11pm
Price: £25
This year celebrates the 15th anniversary of The Enemy's debut album We'll Live and Die in these Towns which went straight to number one.
The indie rockers are heading out on a reunion tour, which will feature plenty of big hits including top 10 singles Away from Here and Had Enough.
3. Sugababes
When: October 18, 6.30pm-10pm
Price: £40
One of the biggest selling British girl groups of all time is going 'round round' the country later this year.
The gigs will feature the original line-up of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena, and Keisha Buchanan and it is their first tour together in more than 20 years.
4. Marcus Mumford
When: November 18 2022, 7.30pm-11pm
Price: £28.50
Marcus is one of the founding members of Mumford and Sons, who have sold 3.7 million albums in the UK.
In September 2022 he is releasing his debut solo album Self-Titled before heading on the road.
5. UB40
When: December 5, 7.30pm-11pm
Price: £40
UB40 are heading out on their Bigga Baggariddim Tour, stopping in cities across the UK and Ireland with special guest Don Letts.
The show will feature some new songs as well as the hits you know and love such as 1983 chart-topper Red Red Wine.
All tickets are available on the UEA Ticket Bookings website.