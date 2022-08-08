5 chart-topping acts heading to Norwich later this year

The Sugababes have announced a Norwich date on their 2022 UK tour. - Credit: Sugababes

From UB40 to the Sugababes, push the button and book tickets to see these chart-topping acts in Norwich.

These big names are heading to The LCR on the University of East Anglia campus later this year and all still have tickets available.

Frank Turner playing at HMV in Norwich in 2018. - Credit: Nick Butcher

1. Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls

When: October 1 2022, 6pm-10pm

Price: £30

Former singer for hardcore outfit Million Dead turned folk favourite Frank Turner is returning to the LCR by popular demand.

His powerful lyrics in hits such as The Way I Tend To Be and Be More Kind have earned him a devoted fanbase.

2. The Enemy

When: October 5 2022, 7.30pm-11pm

Price: £25

This year celebrates the 15th anniversary of The Enemy's debut album We'll Live and Die in these Towns which went straight to number one.

The indie rockers are heading out on a reunion tour, which will feature plenty of big hits including top 10 singles Away from Here and Had Enough.

The Sugababes are heading to Norwich. - Credit: Sugababes

3. Sugababes

When: October 18, 6.30pm-10pm

Price: £40

One of the biggest selling British girl groups of all time is going 'round round' the country later this year.

The gigs will feature the original line-up of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena, and Keisha Buchanan and it is their first tour together in more than 20 years.

4. Marcus Mumford

When: November 18 2022, 7.30pm-11pm

Price: £28.50

Marcus is one of the founding members of Mumford and Sons, who have sold 3.7 million albums in the UK.

In September 2022 he is releasing his debut solo album Self-Titled before heading on the road.

UB40 are coming to Norwich this year. - Credit: UB40

5. UB40

When: December 5, 7.30pm-11pm

Price: £40

UB40 are heading out on their Bigga Baggariddim Tour, stopping in cities across the UK and Ireland with special guest Don Letts.

The show will feature some new songs as well as the hits you know and love such as 1983 chart-topper Red Red Wine.

All tickets are available on the UEA Ticket Bookings website.