Charli XCX announces Norwich show on 2022 tour

Robbie Nichols

Published: 6:53 PM November 4, 2021
Charlie XCX has announced a Norwich date at the UEA's Nick Rayns LCR on her 2022 Crash Live Tour.

Charlie XCX has announced a Norwich date on her 2022 tour. - Credit: PA

Charli XCX has revealed the dates for her 2022 tour and Norwich fans of the singer are in luck.

The Essex-born singer will be heading to the University of East Anglia on May 21, 2022 for the tour of her fifth studio album 'Crash'.

Tickets for the gig will go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10am.

The Norwich date is one of seven UK dates on the tour. It will marks the singer's first performance in Norwich since she performed at Radio 1's Big Weekend in the city.

Charli XCX was born in Cambridge and raised in Start Hill, Essex. She rose to prominence after her collaboration with Icona Pop on the song 'I Love It'.

