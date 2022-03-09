Easter egg trail coming to Chantry Place with big prize
- Credit: Chantry Place
A city centre Easter egg hunt is offering a prize for those able to figure out all the clues.
Visitors will be encouraged to hunt 12 eggs across Chantry Place in retailers' windows as part of the Easter Eggstravaganza trail.
If you solve all the clues and make an Easter word then you could be in with a chance of winning a prize worth over £120.
The 12th egg is the golden egg. It will have instructions on how to enter the competition to win a Byron voucher, a Hotel Chocolat egg and a Jellycat bunny rabbit.
Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “This self-led trail is suitable for all ages groups, making it a perfect family day out.
"We are really looking forward to seeing everyone hunt for the eggs as they also make a day of it."
You may see some Easter bunnies hopping around giving out treats.
The trail will take place in Chantry Place from Saturday, April 2, to Tuesday, April 19.
Join our What’s On in Norfolk Facebook group for more information about the biggest and best events coming to the county.