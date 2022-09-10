'The darts event of the year': Organisers reveal plans for city show

Fallon Sherrock will play at the Champion of Champions - Credit: Steve Welsh PDC

Some of the biggest names in darts are set to visit the city early next year.

The Champion of Champions darts event is coming to Norwich for the first time when it takes place at Epic Studios on January 22, 2023.

Stars such as men's world matchplay champion Michael Van Gerwen, reigning ladies world matchplay champion Fallon Sherrock and two-time major winner Daryl Gurney are set to play in what organisers have described as 'the darts event of the year'.

The poster of the Champion of Champions event - Credit: Supplied

Rick Lennox, live music manager of Epic Studios, said: “We’re very excited about the line-up and particularly delighted that we will get to see Fallon Sherrock as she seems to have taken the darts world by storm in the last couple of years.

"The public have really taken her to heart and she’s proved she can match, and often beat, some of the best male darts players around.

"The whole line-up is a good one and it’s something a little different from us but we think Epic will be well suited and we can't wait to host it."

Men's world matchplay champion Michael Van Gerwen will play - Credit: Fotodesign X-trascharf

Sherrock made history when she became the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship, defeating 77th ranked English player Ted Evetts in the 2019/20 World Championships.

In the next round she beat major champion Mensur Suljovic with a bullseye finish.

Also playing at the event will be three-time world darts champion Michael Van Gerwen who is the second most successful player in PDC history after Phil Taylor.

The 33-year-old former world Number One first won the title in 2014 before winning again in 2017 and 2019.

Other darts stars such as John Lowe, Vincent Van Der Voort and Jenson Walker are also due to play.

Fans can also get their hands on VIP tickets which give early access to the event (4.30pm), a meet and greet with the players and a photo opportunity.

Tickets are now on sale for the event with general admission priced at £35 and VIP benches at £55.