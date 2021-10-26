Norwich's historic trees to be celebrated in new exhibition

Published: 12:43 PM October 26, 2021

Historic trees in Norwich are to be celebrated in a trail as part of a new exhibition.

Celebrating Trees will feature 40 artists, many Norfolk-based, and will encourage visitors to look at some of the city's most important and historic trees.

The exhibition includes a tree trail of Norwich which features the plane trees outside The Guildhall and in Elm Hill and the ancient oak in the University of East Anglia park.

You've Got The Whole World At Your Feet - Credit: Claire Cansick

Mary Mellor, who is curating the exhibition, said: "Trees are so important for our emotional and physical wellbeing that we hope to encourage people to look more carefully at the trees that surround them."

Artists will include Derrick Greaves, Ivy Smith, Tor Falcon, and four members of the Arborealist Group, plus other painters, sculptors, and photographers.

The exhibition is taking place at St Margaret's Church in St Benedict's Street, Norwich, and will be open from November 1 to 13 from 12pm to 4pm.