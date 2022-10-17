Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Magical lantern parade coming to park near Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:30 AM October 17, 2022
The annual lantern parade through Yarmouth Town centre.

A lantern parade is coming to Catton Park this October. - Credit: Archant © 2012

Take a magical walk this week with a lantern parade planned for a park on the outskirts of Norwich.

The event will take place on Friday, October 21 in Catton Park, to the north of the city, with the meeting spot near the Spixworth Road entrance opposite the war memorial from 6.15pm. 

It has been organised by the Friends of Catton Park and the parade will start at 6.30pm, with dogs allowed on leads. 

Families can bring their own crafted lanterns, with flames, glass and floating lanterns prohibited, and children need to be accompanied by an adult. 

LED tea lights will be for sale for £1 on the night or in advance from the Parish Council offices from 9am to 4pm, with glowsticks also available to buy at the start of the walk.

Hot chocolate will cost £1 per cup from Buxton Lodge at the end of the parade, where there will also be a chip van.

All money raised will go towards the upkeep of Catton Park and there will be car parking at the recreation ground in Church Street. 


