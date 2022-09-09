Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Rides grounded to a halt at funfair near Norwich after Queen's death

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:38 PM September 9, 2022
The Catton Park Funfair closed after the announcement of the Queen's death. 

The Catton Park Funfair closed after the announcement of the Queen's death. - Credit: James Bass/Archant

A funfair running on the outskirts of Norwich closed just over an hour into its opening after the announcement of the Queen's death.

The Larry Gray and Sons Family Funfair opened in Catton Park, to the north of the city, on Thursday night at 5pm.

But it closed shortly after with visitors asked to leave the site when Her Majesty's passing was announced at just after 6.30pm.

The organisers have confirmed it will remain closed on Friday as a mark of respect and it had been due to open from 5pm until 9pm.

The Catton Park Funfair will close on Friday as a mark of respect.

The Catton Park Funfair will close on Friday as a mark of respect. - Credit: Larry Gray and Sons Funfair

It is set to run until September 11 with a decision to be made on Saturday and Sunday later today, with the opening times 2pm to 9pm and 2pm to 6pm respectively. 

The attractions include a giant funhouse, a Waltzer and dodgems. 

No advance tickets are required as rides are paid for individually and there is free entry to the site. 

The Queen
Norwich News

