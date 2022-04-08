Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich shopping centre offering £100 prizes with code cracking game

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:42 AM April 8, 2022
Castle Quarter in Norwich

Castle Quarter is offering visitors the chance to win a prize this Easter.

A Norwich shopping centre is challenging visitors to have a go at cracking a code to win a range of prizes this Easter.

From Monday, April 11, to Thursday, April 14, visitors to Castle Quarter will be offered the chance to unlock a safe by picking out a four-digit code from a box.

The person to pick the correct code will win a day out at the mall where they can shop, dine, watch and play for free.

The safe will be in different locations around Castle Quarter, from 12pm to 4pm each day, and there will be a variety of prizes on offer, worth more than £100.

Prizes include gifts, vouchers and toys from a selection of shops and restaurants across Castle Quarter.

Prizes include gifts, vouchers and toys from a selection of shops and restaurants across Castle Quarter.

Gemma Hyde, marketing manager for Castle Quarter, said: “We wanted to do something different for Easter this year and to add a touch of 'eggstra eggcitement' to every person’s visit.

“Everyone is welcome to have one go at cracking our safe each day, but children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult."

