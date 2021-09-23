Video
Star-studded cast announced for Norwich Theatre Royal 2021 panto
From a star of The Bill to an actor and comedian who kept the nation entertained during lockdown, the cast for the 2021 Norwich Theatre Royal panto has been revealed.
This year's pantomime is Dick Whittington and his Cat and it will run from December 11 until January 9 2022.
It is a rags to riches tale of a young man leaving home with only his cat and a spotted handkerchief on a quest for fame and fortune.
The script has once again been written by Richard Gauntlett, who is returning for his 21st year and plays Sarah the Cook.
Graham Cole OBE will be playing Alderman Fitzwarren and it is his second time performing in the Norwich Theatre Royal panto, as he played Abanazar in Aladdin in 2012.
Mr Cole is best known for playing PC Tony Stamp in police drama The Bill, which he starred in for 25 years.
He said: "The magic about the Theatre Royal is that the audiences are so loyal and panto is so utterly unique for us as performers as you can get five generations of the same family coming."
Also starring is actor and comedian Joe Tracini, who will play the Cat, and is returning by popular demand after making his debut in Cinderella in 2019 as Buttons.
Mr Tracini, who played Dennis Savage in Hollyoaks, kept the nation entertained and engaged during lockdown with videos of him dancing in a leotard and Olympic commentary about his Borderline Personality Disorder, which all together got 90 million views.
Mr Tracini said: "I am so happy to be back as I love panto anyway and 2019 was the most I have ever enjoyed a panto."
Also joining the cast is Cutting It star Siân Reeves, who will play Queen of the Rats.
She said: "This is my fourth panto and my second as a baddie, I find myself leaning towards that evilness now and again which is marvellous."
Jarnéia Richard-Noel, who is currently playing Catherine of Aragon in Six on the West End, is playing Dick's love interest Alice, and multi-instrumentalist Joe Pollard stars as comedy character Idle Jack.
Book tickets at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630000.