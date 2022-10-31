Star-studded cast announced for West End hit coming to Norwich

The cast for the UK tour of Mousetrap, heading to Norwich Theatre Royal in January. - Credit: Matt Crockett

A whole host of famous faces will star in whodunnit play Mousetrap when it heads to Norwich Theatre Royal in 2023.

The UK tour, which began in September, is visiting more than 70 venues to celebrate 70 years since it opened at London's West End.

Agatha Christie's Mousetrap is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal from Monday, January 23 until Saturday, January 28 2023.

Todd Carty as Major Metcalf in The Mousetrap. - Credit: Matt Crockett

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor.

When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst.

The show stars Todd Carty as Major Metcalf, best known for appearing as Mark Fowler in EastEnders and Tucker Jenkins in Grange Hill.

John Altman, who played as Dot's evil son Nick Cotton in EastEnders, is Mr Paravicini.

John Altman as Mr. Paravicini in The Mousetrap. - Credit: Matt Crockett

Also appearing is Joelle Dyson as Mollie Ralston, Laurence Pears as Giles Ralston, Elliot Clay as Christopher Wren, Essie Barrow as Miss Casewell and Joseph Reed as Detective Sergeant Trotter.

Gwyneth Strong from Only Fools and Horses has also played Mrs Boyle at other dates, though she is still to be confirmed for Norwich.

Buy tickets on the Norwich Theatre website or call 01603 630000.