Buzz Lightyear, a Minion and Gru heading to Norwich shopping centre

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:50 AM June 16, 2022
Buzz Lightyear is coming to the Castle Quarter in Norwich. 

Take a trip to infinity and beyond as Buzz Lightyear is among the characters coming to the Castle Quarter in Norwich this summer.

Everyone's favourite space ranger will be roaming the shopping centre on Saturday, June 25, from 12noon to 4pm.

The visit will celebrate the release of the sci-fi Pixar animation Lightyear, which hits cinemas on June 17 and tells the origin story of hero Buzz who inspired the toy. 

Meet a Minion and Gru in Norwich this July. 

Then a week later on Saturday, July 2, from 12noon to 4pm you can meet a Minion and Gru there.

The international supervillain and his banana-coloured sidekick will be there to celebrate the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru, which comes out on July 1 and is a prequel. 

In the film, a young Gru tries to join the Vicious 6. 

All the characters will be available for meet and greets and selfies. 


