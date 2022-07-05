Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

CBeebies star coming to Norwich for free wildlife event

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:12 PM July 5, 2022
TV presenter and veterinary surgeon Jess French. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

CBeebies star Jess French will be coming to Norwich to Waterlook Park for Norwich Science Festival's bug-themed weekend - Credit: Archant

Families will have the chance to hunt for minibeasts and join in bug-inspired activities at a special wildlife event in Norwich.

Norwich Science Festival will take over Waterloo Park in Angel Road on Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24, between 11am and 4pm and there will be lots to see and do over the weekend.

CBeebies star, vet and author Jess French will be making a special guest appearance and stalls from Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Pensthorpe Natural Park, RSPB and Norfolk Museums Service will be set up and ready for activities.

Bug and Beasts will be held on Saturday July 23 - Sunday, July 24 at Waterloo Park, Norwich

Bug and Beasts will be held on Saturday July 23 - Sunday, July 24 at Waterloo Park, Norwich - Credit: Norwich Science Festival

The free event will also have walkabout acts to enjoy, bug-inspired crafting, face painting and much more.

Norwich-based children's bookshop, Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, will also hold a pop-up bookshop at the site.

Norwich Science Festival 2019 brochure launch at The Forum. Photo credit ©Simon Finlay Photography.

There will be lots of bee-themed activities to enjoy at the weekend - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

There is no need to book as families can drop in and join in the fun.

There are also paid workshops on offer, including a creative writing workshop for those aged 15 and over. 


Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Red Lion in Drayton. Pictured inset is district councillor Adrian Crotch 

Changes on the way for listed pub after plans given green light

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
There was a crash involving two buses in Norwich. 

Norwich Live News

Buses damaged in city centre collision

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Lord Mayors Procession 2022Byline: Sonya Duncan

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in the Lord Mayor's Procession crowd?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Left to right: Ian Warren, former landlord, Spencer Gray, new owner and Jamie Moore, new landlord and chef.

New pub landlord welcomes back families and introduces street food menu

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon