CBeebies star coming to Norwich for free wildlife event

CBeebies star Jess French will be coming to Norwich to Waterlook Park for Norwich Science Festival's bug-themed weekend - Credit: Archant

Families will have the chance to hunt for minibeasts and join in bug-inspired activities at a special wildlife event in Norwich.

Norwich Science Festival will take over Waterloo Park in Angel Road on Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24, between 11am and 4pm and there will be lots to see and do over the weekend.

CBeebies star, vet and author Jess French will be making a special guest appearance and stalls from Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Pensthorpe Natural Park, RSPB and Norfolk Museums Service will be set up and ready for activities.

Bug and Beasts will be held on Saturday July 23 - Sunday, July 24 at Waterloo Park, Norwich - Credit: Norwich Science Festival

The free event will also have walkabout acts to enjoy, bug-inspired crafting, face painting and much more.

Norwich-based children's bookshop, Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, will also hold a pop-up bookshop at the site.

There will be lots of bee-themed activities to enjoy at the weekend - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

There is no need to book as families can drop in and join in the fun.

There are also paid workshops on offer, including a creative writing workshop for those aged 15 and over.



