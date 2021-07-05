Booking opens for LEGO dinosaur exhibition in Norwich

Video

Published: 10:00 AM July 5, 2021

The Brick Dinos exhibition is coming to The Forum this summer, with dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures made of LEGO bricks. - Credit: Courtesy of Warren Elsmore

Dinosaur fans of all ages can now snap up tickets to see the Brick Dinos exhibition at The Forum, which is made entirely of LEGO bricks.

Brick Dinos is free to visit and will run at the venue from July 19 until August 30, with a huge selection of LEGO dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures.

It has been developed in conjunction with palaeontologists and has been created by artist Warren Elsmore, who was also behind the Brick Wonders exhibition at The Forum in 2017.

It featured 500,000 LEGO bricks and took visitors on a journey of amazing sites from around the world.

Ellie Jackman, and Holly Elson-Fisher, both 16, study the old London Bridge, at the Brick Wonders exhibition at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

It is set to be a summer of dinosaurs in the city, with Brick Dinos running alongside Dippy the Dinosaur's visit to Norwich Cathedral from July 13 until October 30 and Break's GoGoDiscover T.Rex Trail from July 12 until September 11.

Brick Dinos will be open 10am until 5pm each day and you can book at theforumnorwich.co.uk/whats-on/brick-dinos

Summer in the City. - Credit: Archant

Our Summer in the City campaign encourages people to get out and about in Norwich this summer, and to make the most of its shops, pubs and restaurants and events.

Summer in the City is sponsored by Chantry Place and Norwich Business Improvement District (BID).