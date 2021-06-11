Dinosaurs made of LEGO bricks coming to Norwich this summer

Video

Published: 10:21 AM June 11, 2021

The Brick Dinos exhibition is coming to The Forum this summer, with dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures made of LEGO bricks. - Credit: Courtesy of Warren Elsmore

You can step back in time this summer when an exhibition with dinosaurs made from LEGO bricks comes to Norwich.

Brick Dinos is a free exhibition that will take place in The Forum from July 19 until August 30 and it has been created by artist Warren Elsmore and his team.

It follows the success of Brick Wonders, also by Mr Elsmore, at the venue in 2017, which featured 500,000 LEGO bricks and took visitors on a journey of amazing sites from around the world.

Old London Bridge at the Brick Wonders exhibition at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

It welcomed more than 80,000 visitors to The Forum and it is hoped that it will bring a similar boost this year.

His latest creation Brick Dinos, which has been developed in conjunction with palaeontologists, will be both educational and entertaining.

Mr Elsmore said: "We’re really excited to bring Brick Dinos to Norwich.

The Forum in Norwich city centre. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

"We’ve worked hard with The Forum to make sure that we can deliver an exciting and safe experience for all the family."

The exhibition will also feature a range of prehistoric creatures, from tiny insects to a four-metre-long raptor-like Masiakasaurus.

Visitors to Norwich will be able to enjoy a complete dinosaur themed day out this summer, with Dippy at the Cathedral and the GoGoDiscover T.Rex trail.

The GoGoDiscover trail and Dippy's visit to Norwich Cathedral will bring a summer of dinosaurs to Norwich. - Credit: Mark Benfield/Trustees of the National History Museum

Sophie Conroy, head of public facing activity at The Forum, said: “We are delighted to be working with Warren Elsmore and his team to bring Brick Dinos to The Forum.

"We have been fortunate to receive support from the UK government’s Cultural Recovery Fund to help us restart our cultural events and activity this summer and it is fantastic that we are able to offer this free exhibition, which we’re sure will be popular for children and adults alike."

Brick Dinos will be open from 10am to 5pm daily with free entry, but online pre-booking is required at theforumnorwich.co.uk - this opens from Monday, July 5.









Summer in the City. - Credit: Archant

Our Summer in the City campaign encourages people to get out and about in Norwich this summer, and to make the most of its shops, pubs and restaurants and events.

Summer in the City is sponsored by Chantry Place and Norwich BID.