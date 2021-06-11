News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Video

Dinosaurs made of LEGO bricks coming to Norwich this summer

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:21 AM June 11, 2021   
The Brick Dinos exhibition is coming to The Forum this summer, with dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures made of LEGO bricks. 

The Brick Dinos exhibition is coming to The Forum this summer, with dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures made of LEGO bricks. - Credit: Courtesy of Warren Elsmore

You can step back in time this summer when an exhibition with dinosaurs made from LEGO bricks comes to Norwich.

Brick Dinos is a free exhibition that will take place in The Forum from July 19 until August 30 and it has been created by artist Warren Elsmore and his team.

It follows the success of Brick Wonders, also by Mr Elsmore, at the venue in 2017, which featured 500,000 LEGO bricks and took visitors on a journey of amazing sites from around the world.

Old London Bridge at the Brick Wonders exhibition at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Old London Bridge at the Brick Wonders exhibition at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

It welcomed more than 80,000 visitors to The Forum and it is hoped that it will bring a similar boost this year.

His latest creation Brick Dinos, which has been developed in conjunction with palaeontologists, will be both educational and entertaining.

Mr Elsmore said: "We’re really excited to bring Brick Dinos to Norwich.

The Forum in Norwich city centre. Picture: Archant

The Forum in Norwich city centre. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

"We’ve worked hard with The Forum to make sure that we can deliver an exciting and safe experience for all the family."

The exhibition will also feature a range of prehistoric creatures, from tiny insects to a four-metre-long raptor-like Masiakasaurus.

Visitors to Norwich will be able to enjoy a complete dinosaur themed day out this summer, with Dippy at the Cathedral and the GoGoDiscover T.Rex trail.

The GoGo Discover trail and Dippy's visit to Norwich Cathedral will bring a summer of dinosaurs to Norwich. 

The GoGoDiscover trail and Dippy's visit to Norwich Cathedral will bring a summer of dinosaurs to Norwich. - Credit: Mark Benfield/Trustees of the National History Museum

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman arrested after city centre row
  2. 2 IKEA: What went wrong?
  3. 3 Drugs, weapons and cash seized in house raid
  1. 4 Woman assaulted and robbed in her home
  2. 5 Gunn set for Norwich City return after £5m deal agreed
  3. 6 New images show £6.1m Norwich shopping street shake-up plans
  4. 7 'We have reached peak speed bump' - fears over road changes
  5. 8 Cafe and tapas restaurant to move into former Loose's shop
  6. 9 Grapes Hill roundabout traffic lights to go in £330,000 revamp
  7. 10 Man admits growing cannabis after plants found above pizza shop

Sophie Conroy, head of public facing activity at The Forum, said: “We are delighted to be working with Warren Elsmore and his team to bring Brick Dinos to The Forum.

"We have been fortunate to receive support from the UK government’s Cultural Recovery Fund to help us restart our cultural events and activity this summer and it is fantastic that we are able to offer this free exhibition, which we’re sure will be popular for children and adults alike."

Brick Dinos will be open from 10am to 5pm daily with free entry, but online pre-booking is required at theforumnorwich.co.uk - this opens from Monday, July 5. 



Summer in the City. 

Summer in the City. - Credit: Archant

Our Summer in the City campaign encourages people to get out and about in Norwich this summer, and to make the most of its shops, pubs and restaurants and events.

Summer in the City is sponsored by Chantry Place and Norwich BID.

Summer in the City
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

IKEA in Norwich

IKEA to close in Norwich affecting nearly 40 staff

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A view of the roadworks on the A47 from Stoke Road.

Gridlocked drivers blast ‘intolerable’ A47 roadworks congestion

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Cromer road residents brand bus lane plans "ridiculous"

Bus lane plans branded 'ridiculous' by residents

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Five members of the same family all work for Cavell Healthcare in Norwich.L-r Dionne Westward, Char

Health | Video

Five relatives from the same family working as carers for same firm

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus