Market with 60 stalls, street food and Pimm's for all coming to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:41 AM June 14, 2022
The Brew and Friends Makers Market comes to The Halls in Norwich this weekend. 

The Brew and Friends Makers Market comes to The Halls in Norwich this weekend. - Credit: Supplied by Brew and Friends

From street food to florals, a makers market heading to Norwich this weekend will feature a whole host of small and local businesses.

The Brew and Friends event, organised by Ellie Mullins, takes place this Sunday, June 19, in The Halls from 10am to 4pm with more than 60 stalls. 

Ellie Mullins, organiser of the makers market, outside The Halls. 

Ellie Mullins, organiser of the makers market, outside The Halls. - Credit: Supplied by Brew and Friends

Among the products on sale will be art, jewellery, embroidery, ceramics, candles, florals, and cards.

There will also be sweet treats from the likes of Cardarelli’s Cakery with brownies, blondies, cookies, and tray bakes. 

A selection of street food vendors will be outside the historic venue, including Bucket List with its loaded chip buckets

Pixels and Purls is run by embroidery designer Sara and will be at the event. 

Pixels and Purls is run by embroidery designer Sara and will be at the event. - Credit: Pixels and Purls

Tickets cost £2.50 each, with under-12s free, and you can book in advance on Eventbrite or pay via cash or card at the door.

Every ticket also comes with a complimentary glass of Pimm's on the door or lemonade on its own if you would prefer and for children. 

