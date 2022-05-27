Replacement announced for Theatre Royal show after Gemma Collins injury

Gemma Collins had to pull out of Chicago due to an injury. - Credit: Matt Crockett

While Gemma Collins will no longer razzle dazzle Norwich audiences, a popular singer has been announced as her replacement for the Chicago UK tour.

Brenda Edwards, the mother of the late music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, will now play the role of Mama Morton in the show, which will be at the Theatre Royal from July 11 to 16 this year.

The singer and actress, who is also a panellist on ITV's Loose Women, finished fourth on The X Factor in 2005 and has since starred in shows including We Will Rock You, Hairspray, and Carousel.

She has also previously played the role of Mama Morton in Chicago on the West End.

The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins had to pull out of the tour with a heavy heart due to a pre-existing knee injury.

Chicago also stars Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes and features show-stopping songs including Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango, and All that Jazz.

Book tickets at norwichtheatre.org (Brenda will not be appearing on July 11)