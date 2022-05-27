Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Replacement announced for Theatre Royal show after Gemma Collins injury

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:00 PM May 27, 2022
Gemma Collins stars in Chicago which is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal in July. 

Gemma Collins had to pull out of Chicago due to an injury. - Credit: Matt Crockett

While Gemma Collins will no longer razzle dazzle Norwich audiences, a popular singer has been announced as her replacement for the Chicago UK tour.

Brenda Edwards, the mother of the late music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, will now play the role of Mama Morton in the show, which will be at the Theatre Royal from July 11 to 16 this year.  

The singer and actress, who is also a panellist on ITV's Loose Women, finished fourth on The X Factor in 2005 and has since starred in shows including We Will Rock You, Hairspray, and Carousel.

She has also previously played the role of Mama Morton in Chicago on the West End. 

The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins had to pull out of the tour with a heavy heart due to a pre-existing knee injury.

Chicago also stars Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes and features show-stopping songs including Razzle Dazzle, Cell Block Tango, and All that Jazz. 

Book tickets at norwichtheatre.org (Brenda will not be appearing on July 11) 

Norwich Theatre Royal
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Ellen Goodright, 48 exchanged council homes to a flat in Mile Cross only to find it was riddled with pests and rubbish

House swap sees woman move into home infested with fleas

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
GP_HIGHVALUETHEFT_SAINSBURYSCOSTESSEY_MAY22

Norwich Live News

£3,000 worth of beauty products stolen from Sainsbury's store

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his

TV

Your chance to meet The Bill star who has moved to Norfolk 

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Alice and Saul Whittaker are devastated this morning as they left their home to discover their family car had been stolen. 

Woman with incurable cancer left devastated after car and jewellery stolen

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon