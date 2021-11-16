News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Huge Christmas event with inflatables and Santa's grotto coming to Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:15 PM November 16, 2021
Bounce into Christmas is running in Sprowston this Christmas, with inflatables, a Santa's Grotto and more. 

Bounce into Christmas is running in Sprowston this Christmas, with inflatables, a Santa's Grotto and more.

Your little ones will be jumping for joy this Christmas at a new festive event featuring inflatables, a Santa's grotto and much more. 

Bounce into Christmas will take place at The Space in Roundtree Way in Sprowston, just outside Norwich, and will run from Tuesday, December 14 until Wednesday, December 22.

Bounce into Christmas will be an immersive festive experience. 

Bounce into Christmas will be an immersive festive experience.

Families will be able to book three-hour slots and it will be an immersive Christmas experience with everything included in the ticket price, apart from food and drink. 

It has been organised by local events promoter Adam Coulton, who also ran Wensum Wonderland in Taverham last Christmas and is a director of Nearly Festival. 

Adam Coulton has been running socially distanced events all summer, including a drive-thru street fo

Adam Coulton is the organiser of Bounce into Christmas.

He is also one of the owners of HyperActivities inflatables company and there will be 10 at the event, including a pirate ship, castles and slides, for children aged up to 13 to enjoy.

Tickets also include a visit to Santa's Grotto and each child will receive a gift bag.

There will be Christmas crafts and story time with Kimbell the Elf, soft play for under-threes and live music from Terry Adams.

The festive food and drink on offer will include mulled wine and cider and Yorkshire pudding wraps.

Mr Coulton, 36, said: "The event is 100pc indoors so there is not the pressure of British weather and we also own the inflatable company so will get in as much as we possibly can.

"There are all kinds of bits and pieces included in the ticket price and if families want to come down and bounce into Christmas then we would love to see them." 

Bounce into Christmas will feature a Santa's grotto.

Bounce into Christmas will feature a Santa's grotto. - Credit: Archant 2020

Bounce into Christmas sessions run from 11am until 2pm and 4pm until 7pm until December 17.

From December 18 onwards, the morning session will move to 11.30am until 2.30pm as there will be an additional quiet session from 9am until 11am with half the capacity and lower volumes with no live music. 

Tickets cost £17.50 for children (aged 4-13), £12.50 for children aged two and three and under-ones are free (ticket still required, no present from Santa).

Over-14s are £5 and do not get a present.

Book at platinumevents.mhtickets.com/browse

