Huge Christmas event with inflatables, grotto and food court opens

Jingles the Elf at Bounce Into Christmas at The Space in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Families can start Christmas on a high at a new festive event with inflatables which is running just outside Norwich.

Bounce into Christmas is taking place inside The Space in Roundtree Way in Sprowston from 9am until 7pm until Wednesday, December 22, with three-hour sessions organised to prevent crowding.

Santa in his grotto at Bounce Into Christmas at The Space in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

There are also two-hour quiet sessions each day from 9am until 11am.

The venue has been transformed into a winter wonderland and everything is included in the price - such as free parking - apart from food and drink.

The Space in Sprowston where Bounce Into Christmas is taking place. - Credit: Danielle Booden

There is a range of inflatables, including slides and assault courses, with 10 for children to play on.

The event has been organised by local promoter Adam Coulton, who is one of the directors of Nearly Festival and also ran Wensum Wonderland in Taverham last year.

Inside the Santa's Grotto at Bounce into Christmas. - Credit: Danielle Booden

There is also a Santa's grotto, which has been designed by local business Classic Event Decor. Each child will receive a gift bag.

Mr Coulton said: "At the meet and greet with Santa everyone receives a Christmas present included in the price.

The food court at Bounce into Christmas, which will serve festive food and drink such as mulled wine and pigs in blankets. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"It is an immersive Christmas experience and you will be greeted by elves at one end - make sure to keep an eye out for polar bears."

Kimbell the Elf is doing festive crafts and storytime and there is a soft play area for under-fives.

Jingles the Elf at Bounce Into Christmas at The Space in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Local musicians, including Serena Grant and Barny Holmes, are performing in the food court area where adults can unwind.

The festive food and drink on offer includes mulled wine, hot chocolate, pigs in blankets, macaroni cheese and Yorkshire pudding wraps.

Everything is regularly cleaned at the event, with masks required when moving around and there are hand sanitiser stations.

Mr Coulton said: "Bounce into Christmas with us and you don't need to worry about the weather as we are all undercover."

Bounce Into Christmas at The Space in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Tickets cost £17.50 for children (aged four to 13), £12.50 for children aged two and three and under-ones are free (ticket still required, no present from Santa).

Over-14s are £5 and do not get a present.

Book at platinumevents.mhtickets.com/browse