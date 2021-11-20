Creators of Botanical Garden Bar running Christmas feast evenings

Botanical Garden Bar in Norwich is returning for Christmas 2021 as The Potting Shed. - Credit: Rob Dodsworth Photography

The creators of Norwich's popular Botanical Garden Bar are bringing it indoors for the festive season, with Christmas suppers featuring dishes from around the world.

Last summer, theatre company Curious Directive launched an outdoor bar outside its home at St Simon and Jude Church in Elm Hill, serving local food and drink.

Groups of 12 to 18 will have the whole room to themselves while enjoying their feast.

It returned last Christmas and this summer by popular demand, with thousands of people attending and it aided the company's recovery from the pandemic.

With Covid restrictions no longer in force, it is going indoors for the 2021 festive season and has been named The Potting Shed.

One of the dishes available at The Potting Shed, with vegan options for every course.

Jack Lowe, artistic director of Curious Directive, said: "At this time of year, gardeners head inside potting stuff up to get ready for winter and our indoor space will do that and invite people in for festive suppers."

It will run from Friday, November 26 until Thursday, December 23 and groups of 12 to 18 can hire the whole space from 7.30pm until 11pm.

There are three options of four, five or six courses, which are called the Mistletoe and Wine (£29.50pp), The Holly and The Ivy (£34pp) and Oh Tannenbaum (£49pp) respectively.

One of the global dishes available at The Potting Shed.

With the six-course meal, guests can also add a wine flight for £25pp and other drinks available include mulled wine and cider and cranberry and Christmas tree gin.

The head chef is Isaac Heffernan, with his wife Oliva the host, and the main dish is Norfolk pheasant and ham ballotine, pressed potato, caramelised carrot, lemon, sage and chestnut sprouts, purple sprouting broccoli, bacon crisp and parsnip puree and pinot noir jus.

Get into the festive spirit at The Potting Shed.

There are dishes from around the world, including a Lutefisk, which is birch and mead cured cod, from Norway and Sandalwood and macadamia nut tart from Australia and there are vegan options for every course.

Mr Lowe added: "We are drawing on how people celebrate around the world and creating a global Christmas dinner.

"There is nothing else like this in Norwich and there is so much innovation on the menu, just like with our theatre as we push boundaries too."

Book at curiousdirective.com/botanical-garden-bar and it for over-18s.