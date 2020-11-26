News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
A Botanical Garden Bar and Christmas market is heading to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:55 PM November 26, 2020    Updated: 1:58 PM November 26, 2020
The Botanical Garden Bar is returning to Norwich for Christmas, with an added festive market

A popular outdoor bar is set to return to get people in the Christmas spirit this December and there will be an added festive market. 

Botanical Garden Bar was launched in the summer by award-winning theatre company curious directive at its base in St Simon and St Jude Church in Elm Hill, Norwich and it welcomed 4,000 visitors. 

The bar is back for Christmas and will run from December 3 to 6, 10 to 13 and 17 to 22, from 12pm-9pm on all days and customers are advised to book a slot. 

 

The curious directive team (L-R) - Natalie Songer, Olivia Hefferman, Tom Clutterbuck, Jack Lowe

Curious directive, which devises plays using the theme of science, decided to launch the bar earlier this year as part of its Covid-19 recovery project.

Alongside local wines, beers and spirits, customers can warm up with hearty refreshments including gourmet soups, which come with freshly-baked white or wholemeal sourdough from Norwich-based Dozen Bakery.

There will a bee a range of gourmet soups available, including 'The A149’, inspired by the coast road between Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn and it is a Sea Vegetable bouillabaisse sprinkled with dressed Cromer Crab. 

Other items on the menu are mince pies with brandy butter and marmalade and a cheeseboard.

The company is also working with Norfolk businesses for this special festive edition and there will be six market stalls, including The Jade Tree, with handmade Christmas gifts and cards, and The Norfolk Hub, for locally-made spirits and beers, and it is free for traders.

Jack Lowe, founder of curious directive, said: "There is little point charging local makers and creators when this has been a difficult year for freelancers of any kind.

 

There will be seven local traders at the event this December. 

"Visitors can enjoy being surrounded by nature and our specially designed heaters mean we can keep our seating mostly outside.

"Covid-19 measures include a system of tabletop wireless doorbells for table service to make sure you’re only thinking about enjoying yourselves.

"So, we’re excited to open again and welcome everyone back through our gates to try our delicious food, hearty drink and to spot a locally made gift from our brilliant stalls.”

Refreshments on offer will include mince pies with brandy butter and marmalade 

Due to tier two restrictions, there is a limit of six people meeting outside and you must not socialise with anyone outside of your household or support bubble indoors.

Curious directive will also be donating 10pc of profits from Botanical Garden Bar to local charity St Martin’s Housing Trust.

A cheeseboard will also be available 

Natalie Songer, general manager, said: “The Festive season, for us, is a time to recognise what we do have and what we can do to help in our local community."

Book online at  curiousdirective.com/botanical-garden-bar


Christmas

