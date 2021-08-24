Bottomless brunch and unlimited crazy golf launching at Norwich bar
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020
You can putt and drink Prosecco at a new bottomless brunch launching at a Norwich activity bar.
Boom: Battle Bar Norwich opened in the Castle Quarter in July 2020 and offers activities including 'crazier' golf, beer pong and axe-throwing.
The bottomless brunch launches on August 29 and will run every Sunday from 12pm until 2pm or 2pm until 4pm.
It includes a choice of unlimited chicken wings or a vegan option of cauliflower bites.
There will also be unlimited loaded fries, with toppings including pulled pork, vegan barbecue, jackfruit and macaroni cheese.
It costs £35 per person and customers also get bottomless Prosecco or beer and can play as much nine-hole 'crazier' golf as they want.
Richard Beese, Boom: Battle Bar co-founder, said: "It's a bit of twist to your bog-standard brunch deal and people can expect something a bit different."
Book your spot by emailing norwich@boombattlebar.co.uk or call 01603 550003.
