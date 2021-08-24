Bottomless brunch and unlimited crazy golf launching at Norwich bar

Things to do

Published: 10:10 AM August 24, 2021

James Randle and Louisa Baldwin play 'crazier' golf at Boom: Battle Bar Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

You can putt and drink Prosecco at a new bottomless brunch launching at a Norwich activity bar.

Boom: Battle Bar Norwich opened in the Castle Quarter in July 2020 and offers activities including 'crazier' golf, beer pong and axe-throwing.

The bottomless brunch launches on August 29 and will run every Sunday from 12pm until 2pm or 2pm until 4pm.

It includes a choice of unlimited chicken wings or a vegan option of cauliflower bites.

There will also be unlimited loaded fries, with toppings including pulled pork, vegan barbecue, jackfruit and macaroni cheese.

Customers can choose either bottomless prosecco or beer. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

It costs £35 per person and customers also get bottomless Prosecco or beer and can play as much nine-hole 'crazier' golf as they want.

Richard Beese, Boom: Battle Bar co-founder, said: "It's a bit of twist to your bog-standard brunch deal and people can expect something a bit different."

Boom: Battle Bar is located in the Castle Quarter in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Book your spot by emailing norwich@boombattlebar.co.uk or call 01603 550003.