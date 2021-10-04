Bongo's Bingo to return to Norwich this Christmas
- Credit: Archant
Bongo's Bingo has revealed its new Winter Wonderland event is coming to Norwich this December.
The original bingo rave event is returning to Epic Studios this festive season to combine the much-loved classic pastime of bingo with an exciting live show.
Jonny Bongo, co-founder of Bongo's Bingo, said: “Christmas is my favourite time of the year and we are gearing up for a brilliant season of festive shows in Norwich at Epic Studios.
"Our Winter Wonderland dates are always packed to the brim with festive madness and magic – it’s going to be class.”
The event promises Christmas sing-a-longs and prizes that "only Santa would approve of".
Bongo's Bingo will be at Epic Studios on Tuesday, December 28, Wednesday, December 29 and a New Year's Eve special on December 31.
Tickets are available on the Bongo's Bingo website.
