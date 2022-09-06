Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Abba-themed bingo nights coming to two Norfolk locations

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:59 AM September 6, 2022
Popular bingo experience, Bongo Bingo, has announced new summer dates for Norwich.

Bongo's Bingo is back in Norwich and Gorleston - announcing new dates for the rest of 2022 - Credit: Bongo's Bingo

Gimme gimme gimme some prizes as Abba-themed bingo nights are heading to Norfolk. 

Bongo's Bingo will be returning to Norwich and Gorleston with dates released for the autumn and winter months. 

The popular night out, which combines the much-loved pastime of bingo with a live show and whacky and wonderful prizes, will also be hosting some events with a Halloween and Abba theme.

There will be two Halloween nights in Norwich on October 28 and October 29.

The Abba nights will be in Norwich on December 16 and December 17.

Other Norwich dates include September 30, October 1, and November 25 and 26.

In Gorleston, the Abba-themed Bongo Bingo will take place on December 9.

Normal Bongos Bingo will also be held in Gorleston on September 24, October 22 and November 18.

Tickets start at £10 and are available from the Bongo's Bingo website.

