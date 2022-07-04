Hidden city garden opening for one day with live music and plant sale

The Bishop of Norwich’s garden in Cathedral Close is opening for one day in July - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

One of Norwich's hidden havens is opening to the public for one day this summer.

The Bishop of Norwich’s garden in Cathedral Close is as old as the 900-year-old cathedral itself and for one day each year it opens to raise money for good causes.

This year's host is the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity and the event on Sunday, July 31, will feature a plant sale and live music as well as refreshments and cakes.

Visitors are free to explore the vast gardens or bring a picnic blanket and relax on the lawn.

The outdoor space is run organically and includes a herb garden, long herbaceous borders, a ‘jungle’ walk, a large wildflower labyrinth and a fruit orchard.

The Bishop's House garden will be open on July 31 from 1pm to 4.30pm, with the last entry at 4pm.

Entry is £5 and tickets can either be bought at the gate or online.