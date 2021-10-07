Bingo experience promising 'carnage and chaos' set for Norwich

Published: 5:36 PM October 7, 2021

Bingo Loco is set to come to Norwich. - Credit: Bingo Loco

A new bingo experience promising "carnage and chaos" is set to hit Norwich.

Bingo Loco, which promises a souped-up version of the traditional game, will take place on September 23 and December 10 at The Talk in the city.

The game will see dance-offs, throwback tunes, CO2 cannons, confetti showers, speed Macarena, foul-mouthed wind-up merchants, cheeky stage performers, lip-sync battles, fancy dress, outrageous props, and holiday giveaways thrown in to the mix as punters search for a full house.

Prizes will include cars, a VIP Coachella experience, a week in Vegas, a new lawnmower or 10-foot teddy bears.

Craig Reynolds, co-founder of Bingo Loco, said: "We are rolling straight into the Autumn and Winter season, with shows packed full of entertainment, off the back of an incredible Summer season that saw us bring Bingo Loco all over the UK.”

Tickets can be booked at: https://www.facebook.com/bingolocoie