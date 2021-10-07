News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Days out

Bingo experience promising 'carnage and chaos' set for Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:36 PM October 7, 2021   
Bingo Loco

Bingo Loco is set to come to Norwich. - Credit: Bingo Loco

A new bingo experience promising "carnage and chaos" is set to hit Norwich.

Bingo Loco, which promises a souped-up version of the traditional game, will take place on September 23 and December 10 at The Talk in the city.

The game will see dance-offs, throwback tunes, CO2 cannons, confetti showers, speed Macarena, foul-mouthed wind-up merchants, cheeky stage performers, lip-sync battles, fancy dress, outrageous props, and holiday giveaways thrown in to the mix as punters search for a full house.

Prizes will include cars, a VIP Coachella experience, a week in Vegas, a new lawnmower or 10-foot teddy bears.

Craig Reynolds, co-founder of Bingo Loco, said: "We are rolling straight into the Autumn and Winter season, with shows packed full of entertainment, off the back of an incredible Summer season that saw us bring Bingo Loco all over the UK.”

Tickets can be booked at: https://www.facebook.com/bingolocoie

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Transport campaigner John Peacock is angry that the council have not introduced a pelican crossing o

Norfolk County Council

Safety campaigner slams new crossing as 'useless and dangerous'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation on Riverside Road in Norwich. Picture: D

City street to be paved with special £350,000 surface to help trees

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
With the price of petrol and diesel is rising at forecourts in Norfolk after tumbling to almost £1 p

Norfolk Live

Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Mash Tun at the top of St Benedicts Street today. Picture: Google Maps

Flats plan for city pubs gets green light at second time of asking

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon