Huge bingo rave coming to Norwich with lip sync battles and dance-offs
- Credit: Michael Blann/Martynasfoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Buckle up your dancing shoes as a bingo rave is heading to Norwich this summer.
Bingo Loco is coming to The Talk nightclub in Oak Street on Friday, August 27 ahead of the bank holiday weekend.
The Norwich event follows sold-out shows in locations across the world, including Dublin, New York, Sydney and Vancouver.
It will breathe a new lease of life into the traditional game with a night of "bingo madness", featuring hilarious hosts, DJs playing 90s and 00s music and confetti showers.
Audience participation is also a huge part of the event with dance-offs, conga lines and lip sync battles all part of the fun, Covid-permitting of course.
There are weird and wonderful prizes up for grabs, ranging from lawnmowers to international holidays.
The doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 8pm - tickets cost £16pp and you can book at bingo-loco.com/norwich
