Huge bingo party for 2,000 people coming to Norfolk Showground

Video

Bingo Lingo is coming to the Norfolk Showground over the jubilee weekend. - Credit: Bingo Lingo

Start the jubilee bank holiday weekend in style as a party bingo night is heading to the Norfolk Showground.

Norwich-based events company AfterDark Promotions, which is also behind Junkyard Market in the city, has teamed up with touring company Bingo Lingo for The Great British Bingo on Thursday, June 2.

The doors open at 6pm, with the first game at 7.30pm, and tables seat up to eight people which are first come, first served.

Bingo Lingo puts a spin on the traditional game, with an interactive night of dance-offs, lip syncs and weird and wonderful prizes.

Bingo Lingo features lip syncs and dance-offs. - Credit: Bingo Lingo

AfterDark has run warehouse shows at the venue since 2016 and will inject the event with a huge production, including laser lights and confetti cannons.

Michael Femi-Ola, of AfterDark, said: "This event is for everyone - from 18-year-olds right up to young professionals, parents and grandparents.

"It is after the last day of work for everyone before the jubilee weekend and it is going to be a huge Thursday."

There is space for 2,000 people and there will also be a bar and street food stalls from Junkyard Market.

Book tickets from Friday, April 8 at 9am at fatsoma.com/p/bingo-lingo-norwich-