Halloween family rave heading to city with giant balloons and stilt walker

The Big Fish Little Fish Family Rave is returning to Norwich for Halloween. - Credit: BFLF

Party the afternoon away with your little witches and wizards as a Halloween family rave is coming to Norwich.

Big Fish Little Fish is returning to Epic Studios in Magdalen Street by popular demand and this time the touring rave has a spooky theme.

It will be at the city venue on Sunday, October 30, from 2pm until 4pm and it is for families with children aged eight and under - though older siblings are welcome too.

The Big Fish Little Fish Family Rave will feature snow and bubble machines. - Credit: BFLF

There will be rave, classic house and drum and bass tunes from Alex Paterson (The Orb) and DJ Trax, with Paul Fistfunk Crowley on percussion.

It will feature themed crafts, a rave dancing stilt walker, giant balloons, glitter cannons, a bubble machine, a snow machine and incredible lighting, though no strobes will be used.

Halloween fancy dress is encouraged at the family rave. - Credit: BFLF

There will also be face painting, cake stalls and a parachute dance, with Halloween fancy dress encouraged.

Buy tickets on the Big Fish Little Fish Events website and tickets cost £10 for adults, £8 for children and are free for pre-walking babies.