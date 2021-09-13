News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Big Fish Little Fish family rave returning to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:45 PM September 13, 2021   
The Big Fish Little Fish family rave is returning to Norwich. 

Relive your raving days as Big Fish Little Fish brings its mini festival for families back to Norwich.

The family rave is returning to Epic Studios in Magdalen Street and will take place on Sunday, October 17 from 2pm until 4pm.

Big Fish Little Fish has been putting on events since 2013 and has entertained more than 200,000 people across the UK and in Australia.

Shades of Rhythm (PA and DJ set) will be performing at the event, with support from DJ Trax (Moving Shadow).

The Big Fish Little Fish rave features confetti cannons, bubble machines and much more. 

As well as old school tunes, there will be impressive lighting, giant balloons, foam and bubble machines, confetti cannons, parachute dancing, face painting, cake stalls and a bar. 

Fancy dress is encouraged and the theme is 'space is the place'.

The event is aimed at children aged eight and under and their families, but older siblings are welcome. 

Tickets cost £9 for adults, £7.50 for children and are free for pre-walking babies - buy at bigfishlittlefishevents.com

