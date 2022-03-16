Award-winning family rave coming to Norwich this weekend
- Credit: Big Fish Little Fish
Relive your raving days with your little ones as a popular event returns to Norwich.
The Big Fish Little Fish Family Rave takes place this Sunday, March 20, from 2pm to 4pm at Epic Studios in Magdalen Street.
Launched in 2013 by Hannah Saunders, the event tours the UK and has the feel of a mini-festival.
Appearing at the rave will be 2 Bad Mice and DJ Trax (Moving Shadow Records), with Paul Fistfunk Crowley on percussion.
It will also feature a stilt walker, giant balloons, glitter cannons, bubble and snow machines, face painting, cakes and parachute dancing.
The theme is Animal Fantastical, with fancy dress encouraged.
The event is also part of the Big Fish Little Fish Camp Bestival tour, leading up to the the Dorset festival and new sister event in Shropshire.
There will be a themed craft area and also the chance to win a family festival ticket.
Buy tickets at epic-tv.com/events