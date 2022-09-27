Big change coming to Saturday nights at The Waterfront in Norwich

One of Norwich's most popular venues is switching things up on Saturdays in the near future.

The Waterfront runs alternative and rock club night Meltdown every weekend, but from November the first one of the month will be run by an outside promoter instead.

The other three weeks will continue to run as Meltdown events, which have been running since 1993.

In a statement on social media, The Waterfront said: "We've always been a venue to champion a diverse range of events, sounds, bands and the like.

"We really think it's time to get back to our roots and open back up to a wider range of music and really get you all excited about going on a night out again.

"We will be handing over the first Saturday of every month to outside promoters to put on some of the biggest and best club night events in the city."

The venue has been managed by the Union of UEA Students since 1993 and is open to the public.