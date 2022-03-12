7 of the best playgrounds in Norwich, according to Tripadvisor
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Spring has sprung and as the sun begins to shine many will be heading outside to enjoy the weather.
Here are some of the best playgrounds and parks in Norwich, according to Tripadvisor.
1. Eaton Park
Where: South Park Avenue, Norwich NR4 7AU
When: Open 24 hours
The large park to the west of Norwich is perfect for a family day out in the sun. With a large playground area, a model boat lake, a skatepark and a mini-golf course. There is also a cafe in the central pavilion for an ice cream or a coffee.
2. Waterloo Park
Most Read
- 1 Exclusive city bar serving 'theatrical' cocktails and bottomless brunch
- 2 Norwich business named among Europe's fastest growing companies
- 3 Norwich drug dealers arrested three times during police investigation
- 4 Seven homes to replace 'monstrosity' bed store
- 5 City shop to be transformed into bouldering studio
- 6 Five Chelsea fans ejected from Carrow Road for celebrating in home areas
- 7 Ronan Keating announces show in Norwich this summer
- 8 Police investigate death in Thorpe St. Andrew
- 9 73-year-old Norwich City fan punched before Chelsea match
- 10 Anger over 500 'ghost flights' from Norwich during Covid pandemic
Where: Angel Road, Norwich NR3 3HX
When: 8am to 6.45pm
One of Norwich's Green Flag parks, Waterloo Park has paths to walk and a play area. The cafe is operated by The Feed, which also runs cafes in Bethel Street, Prince of Wales Road and at NUA.
3. Earlham Park
Where: University Drive, Norwich NR4 7TQ
When: Open 24 hours
Located next to the UEA, Earlham Park is perfect for the nature lover. The large park has open fields as well as some wooded areas. There is also a cafe in the park that is open for part of the week. Parking is available next to the park.
4. Castle Green
Where: Castle Green Children's Playground, Norwich NR1 3DD
When: Open 24 hours
This park on top of Castle Quarter has a green and shaded area, a small playground and looks up at the castle. The park can be accessed by either Farmers Avenue or Castle Meadow. This spot can be quieter than others due to being more tucked away.
5. Chapelfield Gardens
Where: Chapel Field North, Norwich NR2 1TN
When: Open 24 hours
Sat in the middle of the city, Chapelfield Gardens is a park with a playground and a bandstand. There is a small stand selling ice creams and hot drinks. Harry's restaurant is also in the gardens serving burgers, salads, hotdogs, salads, steaks and more.
6. Longwater Lane Park
Where: Longwater Lane, Costessey NR8 5AH
When: Open 24 hours
At The Costessey Centre there are multiple large play areas next to the town council building. At the front are the fenced courts for ball games, to the side is the large playground.
7. Catton Park
Where: Oak Lane, Norwich NR6 7DB
When: Open 24 hours
This 70-acre country park has an open wildflower meadow and a woodland with sculptures to explore. There are footpaths through the woods and the park, most of which are wheelchair and push-chair accessible.