7 of the best playgrounds in Norwich, according to Tripadvisor

Spring has sprung and as the sun begins to shine many will be heading outside to enjoy the weather.

Here are some of the best playgrounds and parks in Norwich, according to Tripadvisor.

Eaton Park is one of Norwich's most popular parks - Credit: Sonya Duncan

1. Eaton Park

Where: South Park Avenue, Norwich NR4 7AU

When: Open 24 hours

The large park to the west of Norwich is perfect for a family day out in the sun. With a large playground area, a model boat lake, a skatepark and a mini-golf course. There is also a cafe in the central pavilion for an ice cream or a coffee.

2. Waterloo Park

Where: Angel Road, Norwich NR3 3HX

When: 8am to 6.45pm

One of Norwich's Green Flag parks, Waterloo Park has paths to walk and a play area. The cafe is operated by The Feed, which also runs cafes in Bethel Street, Prince of Wales Road and at NUA.

Earlham Park Woods. - Credit: Archant

3. Earlham Park

Where: University Drive, Norwich NR4 7TQ

When: Open 24 hours

Located next to the UEA, Earlham Park is perfect for the nature lover. The large park has open fields as well as some wooded areas. There is also a cafe in the park that is open for part of the week. Parking is available next to the park.

4. Castle Green

Where: Castle Green Children's Playground, Norwich NR1 3DD

When: Open 24 hours

This park on top of Castle Quarter has a green and shaded area, a small playground and looks up at the castle. The park can be accessed by either Farmers Avenue or Castle Meadow. This spot can be quieter than others due to being more tucked away.

People chat in the sunshine by the bandstand in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

5. Chapelfield Gardens

Where: Chapel Field North, Norwich NR2 1TN

When: Open 24 hours

Sat in the middle of the city, Chapelfield Gardens is a park with a playground and a bandstand. There is a small stand selling ice creams and hot drinks. Harry's restaurant is also in the gardens serving burgers, salads, hotdogs, salads, steaks and more.

6. Longwater Lane Park

Where: Longwater Lane, Costessey NR8 5AH

When: Open 24 hours

At The Costessey Centre there are multiple large play areas next to the town council building. At the front are the fenced courts for ball games, to the side is the large playground.

Dog walkers enjoying a frosty morning at Catton Park. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

7. Catton Park

Where: Oak Lane, Norwich NR6 7DB

When: Open 24 hours

This 70-acre country park has an open wildflower meadow and a woodland with sculptures to explore. There are footpaths through the woods and the park, most of which are wheelchair and push-chair accessible.