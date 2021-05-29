7 of the best picnic spots in Norwich

Published: 11:49 AM May 29, 2021

Here are some of the best picnic spots in Norwich. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Head to one of Norwich's brilliant parks or gardens as the temperatures start to rise and make a day of it by packing a picnic.

Here are some of the best spots in Norwich:

People sitting by the river in Earlham Park. - Credit: Archant

1. Earlham Park

This huge park next to the University of East Anglia is a popular choice for picnics, though there is so much space it never feels crowded.

You can also sit on the bank of the River Yare, which runs alongside the park, and food and drinks are available from the friendly team at the Earlham Park Café.

The park hosts many events and performances, which this summer includes Tom Jones on August 15, Craig David on September 11 and Let's Rock Norwich on September 25.

The Plantation Garden in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

2. The Plantation Garden

You are welcome to bring your own refreshments (excluding alcohol) into Norwich's secret garden, which is located in Earlham Road next to The Cathedral of St John the Baptist.

The three-acre garden was established more than 100 years ago in an abandoned chalk quarry and boasts a towering water feature, woodland walkways and a large lawn that is ideal for a picnic.

It is open daily from 9am to 6pm and costs £2 to enter, with live music, comedy and cinema events also planned this summer - buy tickets at pup.mhtickets.com/browse

Wisteria in full bloom at Waterloo Park, Norwich.Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

3. Waterloo Park

This 18-acre park, located to the north of the city, is beautifully maintained and from April to June it is a real showstopper with the wisteria in full bloom.

There is also a bandstand and art deco pavilion, picnic tables, tennis courts, a children's play area and a splash pad, with the latter open over the summer months.

Work is also currently under way to restore the café, which has been closed since early 2020.

Horses on Bowthorpe Southern Park. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

4. Bowthorpe Southern Park

Just a short drive out of the city centre, this park runs along the River Yare and is home to horses too, so make sure to close the gates behind you.

There are plenty of places to sit and have a picnic, including on the boardwalks next to the water, with miles of woodland and open space to explore.

There is a free car park off Three Score Road (NR5 9HY) and it is then just a couple of minutes through the gate to the park.

Eaton Park is a popular spot for picnics. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

5. Eaton Park

This historic 80-acre park offers something to see and do for everyone, including a crazy golf course, skate park and tennis courts.

There are plenty of spots for a picnic, whether you want to put your rug down on the playing fields or sit on a bench next to the bandstand or in the Rose Garden.

If you don't fancy bringing your own food and drink, you can pick up locally-sourced treats in the Eaton Park Café in the pavilion.

Mousehold Heath in Norwich - Credit: Bill Smith, Archant Norfolk Â©

6. Mousehold Heath

Mousehold Heath is made up of grassland, heathland, woodland and recreational open space and it has plenty of seating, benches and picnic tables.

Make sure to visit the viewing point in Britannia Road (NR1 4HP), opposite Norwich Prison, for panoramic views of the city skyline - which was used as a location for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's blockbuster film Fighting with my Family.

The pavilion building is also home to popular burger joint Zaks if you would rather have something hot.

Pub and Paddle offers canoe or picnic rowing boats for hire. - Credit: Steve Adams

7. Pub and Paddle

Forget sitting in a field to enjoy your sandwiches - Pub and Paddle, which departs next to the Ribs of Beef pub in Wensum Street, offers picnic rowing boats.

They are bigger than its regular canoes and also more stable, so you don't end up with a soggy lunch, and you can row towards the colourful houses on Quayside and onwards to Riverside.

If you go the other way, you can row past Norwich University of the Arts until you reach New Mill's Yard.

It costs £25 for a two-hour rental, or you can go for three for £35, and it will seat four adults or two adults and three young children, with a small table onboard.

Book at pubandpaddle.com



