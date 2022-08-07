Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich hotels: Nine best according to Tripadvisor

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:30 AM August 7, 2022
Dunston Hall Hotel, where South Norfolk Business Awards will be taking place. Picture: Ian Burt

Whether you're after a weekend away or just need a place to stay overnight, here are nine of the best hotels in and around Norwich, according to Tripadvisor.

1. Stower Grange

Stower Grange. Picture: Archant

Where: School Rd, Drayton, NR8 6EF

Price: Rooms range from £100 to £245 a night

This three-star country house hotel set in wooded grounds is on the outskirts of Norwich. The hotel has 11 rooms, each with an en suite, and the restaurant has an AA rosette.

2. Park Farm Hotel

Where: Norwich Rd, Hethersett, Norwich, NR9 3DL

Price: Rooms range from £129 to £329

Set in 200 acres of countryside just a few miles from the city, this Georgian country house has a leisure and health club as well as a AA rosette restaurant. There are 53 rooms, suites, apartments and lodges.

3. Maids Head Hotel

Opening of the new reception at The Maids Head hotel in Norwich by the Dean of Norwich, The Very Rev

Where: 20 Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1LB

Price: Room prices vary depending on time of year

As one of Norwich's oldest buildings, the Maids Head has been accepting guests since the 12th century. There are 84 bedrooms from singles to suites as well as a restaurant, bar and lounge.

4. Caister Hall Hotel

Where: Stoke Road, Caistor St Edmund, NR14 8QN

Price: Rooms range from £120 to £200

This boutique hotel's 20 luxury rooms, each with a modern bathroom, are decorated to compliment the Georgian architecture. Many enjoy sweeping countryside views despite being just a few miles from the city.

5. The Georgian Townhouse

The Georgian Townhouse in Norwich.Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Where: 30-34 Unthank Rd, Norwich, NR2 2RB

Price: Rooms range from £79 to £159 

Set just outside the city centre, this boutique hotel has Georgian interiors and a walled garden. There are 36 bedrooms and apartments as well as a restaurant serving seasonal food.

6. The Old Rectory

Where: N Walsham Rd, Crostwick, Norwich, NR12 7BG

Price: Rooms start at £108

The Old Rectory, which dates back to the 18th century, is nestled in the village of Crostwick, a stone's throw from the city. The hotel has 16 rooms, many of which have views of the garden.

7. Dunston Hall 

Dunston Hall Hotel, where South Norfolk Business Awards will be taking place. Picture: Ian Burt

Where: Ipswich Rd, Norwich, NR14 8PQ

Price: Rooms range from £118 to £330

This country estate south of the city benefits from a spa with treatment rooms and indoor pool and a golf club with an 18-hole course. There are a range of rooms some with views of the countryside or the golf course.

8. St Giles House Hotel

Where: 41-45 St Giles St, Norwich, NR2 1JR

Price: Rooms range from £125 to £365

In the centre of Norwich just off the Lanes is this grade II listed hotel from the 1850s. There is a choice of 24 rooms as well as a bar, two lounges, an art deco bistro, a terrace and treatment rooms.

9. Sprowston Manor 

Sprowston Manor Hotel.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Where: Wroxham Rd, Norwich, NR7 8RP

Price: Room prices vary depending on time of year

This hotel is housed in a 16th-century stately manor with a range of rooms with countryside views. There is also a restaurant, country club with a Club House, golf course and spa. 

