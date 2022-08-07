Norwich hotels: Nine best according to Tripadvisor
- Credit: Archant
Whether you're after a weekend away or just need a place to stay overnight, here are nine of the best hotels in and around Norwich, according to Tripadvisor.
1. Stower Grange
Where: School Rd, Drayton, NR8 6EF
Price: Rooms range from £100 to £245 a night
This three-star country house hotel set in wooded grounds is on the outskirts of Norwich. The hotel has 11 rooms, each with an en suite, and the restaurant has an AA rosette.
2. Park Farm Hotel
Where: Norwich Rd, Hethersett, Norwich, NR9 3DL
Most Read
- 1 7 of the best cafés in Norwich according to readers
- 2 Stickers 'inciting hatred' plastered across city
- 3 Four-day street food, film and music event coming to Norwich park
- 4 First look as work under way at new Royal Arcade food hall
- 5 Off the scales! Huge goldfish invade city pond
- 6 Norfolk beauty salon wins three awards on 10th anniversary
- 7 Troublesome 40ft trees have 'wrecked' frustrated woman's garden
- 8 7 closed restaurants in Norwich which are missed the most
- 9 Teenager jailed for 10 years after blinding man in ammonia attack
- 10 Owner of killer dogs hit with notice after police investigation
Price: Rooms range from £129 to £329
Set in 200 acres of countryside just a few miles from the city, this Georgian country house has a leisure and health club as well as a AA rosette restaurant. There are 53 rooms, suites, apartments and lodges.
3. Maids Head Hotel
Where: 20 Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1LB
Price: Room prices vary depending on time of year
As one of Norwich's oldest buildings, the Maids Head has been accepting guests since the 12th century. There are 84 bedrooms from singles to suites as well as a restaurant, bar and lounge.
4. Caister Hall Hotel
Where: Stoke Road, Caistor St Edmund, NR14 8QN
Price: Rooms range from £120 to £200
This boutique hotel's 20 luxury rooms, each with a modern bathroom, are decorated to compliment the Georgian architecture. Many enjoy sweeping countryside views despite being just a few miles from the city.
5. The Georgian Townhouse
Where: 30-34 Unthank Rd, Norwich, NR2 2RB
Price: Rooms range from £79 to £159
Set just outside the city centre, this boutique hotel has Georgian interiors and a walled garden. There are 36 bedrooms and apartments as well as a restaurant serving seasonal food.
6. The Old Rectory
Where: N Walsham Rd, Crostwick, Norwich, NR12 7BG
Price: Rooms start at £108
The Old Rectory, which dates back to the 18th century, is nestled in the village of Crostwick, a stone's throw from the city. The hotel has 16 rooms, many of which have views of the garden.
7. Dunston Hall
Where: Ipswich Rd, Norwich, NR14 8PQ
Price: Rooms range from £118 to £330
This country estate south of the city benefits from a spa with treatment rooms and indoor pool and a golf club with an 18-hole course. There are a range of rooms some with views of the countryside or the golf course.
8. St Giles House Hotel
Where: 41-45 St Giles St, Norwich, NR2 1JR
Price: Rooms range from £125 to £365
In the centre of Norwich just off the Lanes is this grade II listed hotel from the 1850s. There is a choice of 24 rooms as well as a bar, two lounges, an art deco bistro, a terrace and treatment rooms.
9. Sprowston Manor
Where: Wroxham Rd, Norwich, NR7 8RP
Price: Room prices vary depending on time of year
This hotel is housed in a 16th-century stately manor with a range of rooms with countryside views. There is also a restaurant, country club with a Club House, golf course and spa.