7 garden centres to visit in and around Norwich

Urban Jungle is one of the best garden centres to visit in and around Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

With temperatures finally rising and barbecue season almost here, head to one of these garden centres in and around Norwich to spruce up your green spaces.

The restaurant inside Notcutts in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

1. Notcutts Norwich

Where: Daniels Road, Norwich, NR4 6QP

This is a one-stop shop for all of your gardening needs and underwent a multi-million pound refurb a few years ago, which included a newly-revamped restaurant.

There are also a number of concessions there, including Maidenhead Aquatics and HotSpring World with hot tubs.

Paul Oxborrow, owner of Thorpe Plant Centre, with his dog Bailey. - Credit: Danielle Booden

2. Thorpe Plant Centre

Where: 191A Plumstead Road East, Thorpe St Andrew, NR7 9LW

This family-run garden centre offers a large range of hardy garden plants, bedding and basket plants, garden accessories and decorations, house plants and pots.

Owner Paul brings dog Bailey to work, who is a hit with customers, and if you visit over the festive period you can even go through a Christmas tree machine.

Taverham Nursery in Fir Covert Road. Picture: Bill Smith - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

3. Taverham Nursery Centre

Where: Fir Covert Road, Taverham, NR8 6HT

Just a short drive out of the city, Taverham Nursery Centre stocks indoor and outdoor plants and furniture alongside deli items.

There are also 19 other shops on site, ranging from craft supplies to chocolate, and Magnolia's Restaurant serves a range of treats.

4. Hellesdon Barns Garden Centre

Where: Hellesdon Hall Road, Hellesdon, NR6 5BB

From a vintage furniture shop to a plant centre, there is something for everyone at this complex of small businesses.

There is plenty of parking and you can stop for a tasty breakfast, light lunch or afternoon tea at Bramleys Café and Cakery.

5. Sprowston Garden Centre

Where: Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston, NR7 8RJ

This long-running garden centre first opened in 1975 and has plenty of plants to buy alongside gardening care products.

There are experts on hand for any advice you need and the afternoon tea available in café the Coffee Haven is popular with locals.

6. Mousehold Garden Centre

Where: 63 Mousehold Lane, Norwich, NR7 8HP

This small but perfectly formed garden centre is very pleasant to walk around, with the sales area in the form of a natural garden.

Many of the plants available are locally sourced and you can also buy house plants and seeds. It also caters for all your hydroponics and indoor growing needs.

Urban Jungle, in Old Costessey, where you can fill your basket with cacti. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

7. Urban Jungle Norfolk

Where: Ringland Lane, Old Costessey, NR8 5BG

Urban Jungle sells a range of indoor and outdoor plants, with many unusual varieties, and it also boasts a cacti greenhouse.

The café and shop is set around a pond with Koi and Sturgeon fish swimming in it and you can sit amongst the plants to enjoy tasty food and drink.