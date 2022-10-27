The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel review: All-star cast are comedy gold

Review

A star-studded ensemble cast packed a comedy punch in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel at Norwich Theatre Royal.

It is based on the 2004 novel These Foolish Things by Deborah Moggach, also the playwright, which in turn inspired two blockbuster films.

Household names also feature in this new stage adaptation, which is touring the country ahead of a West End run.

Bafta and Oscar award-winning actress Hayley Mills (Wild at Heart, Pollyanna, The Parent Trap) plays Evelyn, Paul Nicholas (Jesus Christ Superstar, Just Good Friends, EastEnders) is Douglas and Rula Lenska is Madge (Rock Follies, Coronation Street, EastEnders).

It is set in Bangalore in India and follows Sonny Kapoor (Nishad More) and his mother (Rekha John-Cheriyan) as they decide to turn their struggling hotel into a retirement home.

A troupe of seven British pensioners then arrive and it unravels that they have all come for very different reasons.

The set was absolutely gorgeous with an almost temple-like structure complete with plants and fairy lights.

There were plenty of great comedy moments, particularly from Lenska as the flirtatious Madge looking for a Maharaja and Marlene Sidaway as Muriel with a wicked sense of humour.

While the majority of gags hit, a few did feel a little dated for younger audience members.

Sidaway was also the catalyst for one of the most poignant moments as she treats the cleaner, from a "lower class", as an equal and discovers his talent for cooking.

Mills was captivating as widow Evelyn, played by Judi Dench in the hit film, who discovers second chances can come along at any age.

It is a show about love lost and gained and breaking down generational barriers, with a grand plan between the Indian youngsters and British pensioners proving the secret to the hotel's future.

More as Sonny was charismatic and showed vulnerability as the group urged him to fight for the woman he loved.

Overall, it was a celebration of humanity that showed age is just a number.

The show runs until October 29 with tickets on sale on the Norwich Theatre website or call 01603 630000.