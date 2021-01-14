Bedknobs and Broomsticks heading to Norwich Theatre Royal

Published: 6:30 PM January 14, 2021

Bedknobs and Broomsticks has been adapted into a stage musical, which is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal - Credit: Supplied

It is time to start believing as hit Disney film Bedknobs and Broomsticks has been adapted for the stage and is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal.

The Academy Award-winning film will make its world premiere as an exciting new stage musical on a UK tour this year, which is coming to Norwich from Tuesday, September 28 until Sunday, October 3.

Audiences will enter a world of magic and fantasy and it will feature the original songs by the legendary Sherman Brothers, including Portobello Road, The Age of Not Believing and The Beautiful Briny, with new music and lyrics by Neil Bartram.

When the three orphaned Rawlins children are reluctantly evacuated from wartime London to live with the mysterious Eglantine Price, they have no idea what adventures lie ahead.

Upon discovering Eglantine to be a trainee witch, they join forces to search for a secret spell that will defeat the enemy once and for all.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Monday, January 18 at norwichtheatre.org or call 01603 630 000.