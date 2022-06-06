Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Festival with street food, open mic and games to take place near Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:10 PM June 6, 2022
Bawburgh Summer Festival is heading to the village hall this weekend, with street food, competitions and live music

Bawburgh Summer Festival is heading to the village hall this weekend, with street food, competitions and live music - Credit: Julie Briggs

A festival with street food, an open mic, art workshops, and games will be taking place on the outskirts of Norwich this weekend.

Bawburgh Summer Festival will be held at the village hall on Sunday, June 12.

The event is being held in aid of a number of local community groups and has been organised by Clear Company, which helps support organisations in Norfolk through fundraising events.

Julie Briggs, Clear Company director, said: "We are looking forward to having people join us for our summer festival this weekend.

"The event will raise funds for lots of different community concerns and charities.

"We will also be running a competition to find Bawburgh's strongest person, giving people the chance to try their luck on the high strike."

There will also be a bar, Sri Lankan street food, and refreshments served by Circus Head CIC, a group of paramedics who raise funds to support people in the profession.

Entry to the festival is free and the event runs from 11am until 3pm. 

