Snap superhero selfies as Batman set to swoop into Norwich shopping centre

Superhero fans of all ages will be able to meet Batman when he swoops into the Castle Quarter in Norwich next month.

The star of the DC comics and films will be outside Vue Cinema on Saturday, March 5 from 11am until 3pm.

His visit will celebrate the release of film The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, the day before.

The film follows Bruce Wayne who, after two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, follows a trail of cryptic clues on an investigation into the underworld to catch a killer who is targeting Gotham’s elite.

Gemma Hyde, marketing manager for the Castle Quarter, said: “We’re so excited to see The Dark Knight himself arriving at Castle Quarter as we know all his followers will be here to meet their caped crusader for one day only.

"It’s their chance to get some superhero selfies."