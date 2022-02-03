RuPaul's Drag Race stars bringing bingo night with dance-offs to Norwich

Baga Chipz is one of the performers at a party bingo event heading to Norwich. - Credit: PA

Some of the biggest stars from RuPaul's Drag Race are heading to Norwich for a bingo night set to make 'herstory'.

Boots Down Bingo is coming to Mecca Bingo in Aylsham Road on Monday, March 14, with doors open at 9pm.

The event is being organised by Klub Kidz UK and is touring the country, with the line-up differing slightly at each venue.

In Norwich, it will feature performances from RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Baga Chipz and Jimbo from the Canadian version.

Both are also currently starring on Ru Paul's Drag Race vs The World on BBC Three.

Also performing will be Bailey J Mills with hosts Ophelia Balls and Coco Vadose.

The event will merge the traditional game with drag queens, catwalks and dance-offs with prizes up for grabs.

Tickets cost £12, with VIP meet and greet for £20, and bingo books cost £4 when you get in for three games.

Book at klubkids.co.uk/boots-down