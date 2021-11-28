News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Thousands enjoyed drive-in fireworks display at Norfolk Showground

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:18 PM November 28, 2021
DJ Ryan Swain with the light performers at the Autumn Lights event at the Norfolk Showground.

DJ Ryan Swain with the light performers at the Autumn Lights event at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Milner Creative

The stormy weather did not stop the “electrifying” fireworks display and entertainment at the Norfolk Showground at Costessey.  

Thousands of cars pulled up to enjoy the Autumn Lights firework display near Norwich on Saturday. 

Despite the heavy rain and wind brought on by Storm Arwen this weekend, the drive-in illuminations event went ahead with its huge fireworks displays, hot air balloon ‘nightglow’, light performers, funfair and street food vendors. 

Thousands of cars pulled up to enjoy the drive-in Autumn Lights event at the Norfolk Showground near Norwich.

Thousands of cars pulled up to enjoy the drive-in Autumn Lights event at the Norfolk Showground near Norwich. - Credit: Milner Creative

The event's DJ, Ryan Swain, said it was an amazing night. 

“Norfolk was absolutely electrifying despite the weather. The storm did hit us but we didn’t postpone the event; we carried on and it was fantastic,” said the 30-year-old. 

Thousands of cars pulled up to enjoy the Autumn Lights event at the Norfolk Showground near Norwich.

Families enjoyed the Autumn Lights event at the Norfolk Showground near Norwich. Pictured is the hot balloon nightglow performance. - Credit: Milner Creative

“We did the fire work displays and three balloonists from the Norfolk area came and we did the nightglow performance. When I was doing my set, people were getting out of their cars and dancing in the rain. It was awesome.” 

Thousands of cars pulled up to enjoy the Autumn Lights event at the Norfolk Showground near Norwich.

Thousands of cars pulled up to enjoy the drive-in Autumn Lights event at the Norfolk Showground near Norwich. - Credit: Milner Creative

It is the first time the touring event has been to Norfolk and Mr Swain said they hope to return to the county next year.

Thousands of cars pulled up to enjoy the drive-in Autumn Lights event at the Norfolk Showground near Norwich.

Thousands of cars pulled up to enjoy the drive-in Autumn Lights event at the Norfolk Showground near Norwich. - Credit: Milner Creative

DJ Ryan Swain at the Autumn Lights event at the Norfolk Showground.

DJ Ryan Swain at the Autumn Lights event at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Milner Creative


