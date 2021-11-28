Thousands enjoyed drive-in fireworks display at Norfolk Showground
- Credit: Milner Creative
The stormy weather did not stop the “electrifying” fireworks display and entertainment at the Norfolk Showground at Costessey.
Thousands of cars pulled up to enjoy the Autumn Lights firework display near Norwich on Saturday.
Despite the heavy rain and wind brought on by Storm Arwen this weekend, the drive-in illuminations event went ahead with its huge fireworks displays, hot air balloon ‘nightglow’, light performers, funfair and street food vendors.
The event's DJ, Ryan Swain, said it was an amazing night.
“Norfolk was absolutely electrifying despite the weather. The storm did hit us but we didn’t postpone the event; we carried on and it was fantastic,” said the 30-year-old.
“We did the fire work displays and three balloonists from the Norfolk area came and we did the nightglow performance. When I was doing my set, people were getting out of their cars and dancing in the rain. It was awesome.”
It is the first time the touring event has been to Norfolk and Mr Swain said they hope to return to the county next year.
