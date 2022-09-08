Tickets now on sale for Norfolk's 'biggest ever' fireworks display
- Credit: Milner Creative
From two dazzling displays to a funfair, a fireworks extravaganza is returning to a venue near Norwich for 2022.
Autumn Lights is heading to the Norfolk Showground on Saturday, November 12 from 4pm to 9pm after its success as a drive-in event last year in response to Covid.
This year, the touring event has different format with a standing arena and a stage.
There will be two fireworks displays set to music, including one for children.
The organisers are promising 'Norfolk's biggest ever fireworks display' and there will also be glowing entertainers roaming the arena, a large street food and drink village and a funfair.
The stage entertainment will include DJs, a party band, glow drummers and a fire show.
Ben Webb, from Collective Events, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing back this unique and exciting event to Norfolk.
"This year we are going all out with some amazing stage entertainment and two major fireworks displays."
Tickets are on sale now on the Autumn Lights website at £10 for children (aged 3-16) and £17.50 for adults.